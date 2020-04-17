Letter: Let’s see Eagle County’s curve
Every day, I look forward to seeing the COVID-19 Tracker. It gives us a clear view of the total number of COVID-19 test, tests, illnesses, deaths, and hospitalizations.
I strongly suggest that papers should provide an additional format. We should be seeing a “curve” of the daily number of tests, new illnesses, new hospitalizations and new death.
Showing only the cumulative numbers looks like this scourge will never stop growing.
The daily numbers, on the other hand, would provide us with more answers: What is Eagle County’s trajectory? Have we peaked or are cases growing? Can we feel more secure about our safety? If numbers are declining, how do we see businesses reopening?
We see health experts showing the “curve.” Please show us ours.
Paula O’Leary
Avon
