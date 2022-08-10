Letter: Let’s Taco ‘Bout Dem Dems fundraiser

The Democrats and President Biden have had quite a run of major achievements in the past week.

Former President Barack Obama once said “there’s no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter,” and in 2022, that sentiment could not be more true. With the recent rulings by the right-wing Supreme Court, democracy, reproductive justice and access to abortion, gun reform, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and voting rights are all on the ballot in the 2022 midterms.

The Eagle County Democrats are proud to fight for Democratic (and democratic) values and true human rights. We ask you to join us at the Annual Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. We are excited to announce that we have two wonderful guest speakers, our Congressional Rep. Joe Neguse and Erin Wolf, board member of Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood.

Rep. Neguse has been recognized by the Center for Effective Lawmaking as the most effective Colorado lawmaker and as one of the top 10 most effective Democratic members of Congress. He is, of course, running for reelection this cycle and has our enthusiastic support! Wolf will speak to the impacts from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut reproductive rights for many Americans earlier this summer. Colorado will become a haven for people in surrounding states seeking reproductive health care, and Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood will be a leader in providing services for citizens of Colorado as well as those traveling here from restrictive Republican-controlled states.

This family-friendly event will have lawn games (contact us if you have one we can borrow!), a piñata, catering by Rocky Mountain Taco, margaritas, an ice cream sundae bar, a silent auction, and camaraderie with fellow Dems in the beautiful Eagle County sunshine! Entertainment will be performed by the incredible Evolution Live band!

At a time when Democratic leadership is critical, your ticket purchase assists us in electing Democrats up and down the ballot to keep Colorado blue. Sponsorships are available, as are discounted tickets for our friends on a limited income. Silent auction items are gratefully accepted. Email lisa@eagledems.org for more information. Tickets are available here: https://secure.anedot.com/eagledems/2022dinner .

Nancy Tashman

Avon