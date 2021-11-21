Letter: License plates and us

I have lived here in the valley and Colorado close to 50 years and we used to play the games of how many out-of-state plates we could count in one day driving on I -70 from Denver to Vail. I remember that over 10 in a day was quite a lot.

Today, this story is quite different. I think sometimes there are more out of state plates then Colorado plates. The three states I see the most of are California, Texas and Florida. So I started to ask the drivers of these plates at gas stations and at pickups at schools if they were visiting Colorado and, to my surprise, most of the people I spoke to said they lived here.

So my follow up question was: Why then they did not have Colorado licence plates? And many times the answer was: It’s cheaper to keep the out of state plates than getting Colorado ones. I think this is not quite right.

If you are going to stay here, you should not make Colorado a place of convenience but a place that you are proud of and and can call home. So please spend a few extra bucks, get your Colorado plates and join the rest of us who are honored and proud to be Coloradans.

Jan E Helén

Vail