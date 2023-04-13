Letter: Limbs For Liberty is seeking volunteers

Limbs For Liberty is a small nonprofit based in Avon/EagleVail, with the long-term goal of supporting amputees around the world. We’re currently working with Ukrainian war amputees by bringing them to Colorado and providing them with new prosthetics and related necessary physical therapy here. (These are complicated cases that their government can’t help with.)

In the process, we hope to involve people from our hometown in the effort, to help heighten awareness and understanding between our cultures, and to foster peace as we assist victims of war.

The next two amputees arrive in Eagle County around April 23, and will be here for one month. If you’d like to volunteer with our effort, we need people to drive them to appointments, to deliver food, and to help arrange activities. You don’t need to speak Ukrainian or Russian — Google Translate works amazingly well!

We’re also gathering used medical hardware — everything from plates, screws, rods, pins, and knees — to deliver to our orthopedic surgeon in Ukraine. (You may not be aware that patients can keep their hardware after it’s removed from their bodies — it can be sterilized and reused!)

To volunteer your time or get more information, please go to limbsforliberty.com or text 970-390-9145. Thank you

Kelli Rohrig

Avon