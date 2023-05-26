Letter: Linn Brooks for Holy Cross Electric board

Elections for your electricity provider’s board likely fly under the radar for many of us, but the upcoming election to Holy Cross Electric’s Board of Directors deserves attention. All account holders have been sent instructions on voting; the deadline to vote is June 15. It matters who sits on this board: thanks to its direction, Holy Cross has made remarkable progress in transitioning the electricity we use every day to clean, renewable energy sources.

I am voting for Linn Brooks for the Northern District seat. I worked with her for eight years when she was the General Manager of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District and I was a director of the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority.

I watched her navigate the challenge of a water supply reduced by rising temperatures while managing an entity that is one of the largest energy users in the Holy Cross service area. Under her leadership, the ERWSD participated in renewable energy offsets for 100% of its electricity use, shifted the vehicle fleet towards electric, and piloted the Peak-Time Payback Program saving on total energy use and retiming energy demand to reduce costs for all Holy Cross customers. She has the expertise to continue innovation in the energy sector to meet our greenhouse gas reduction goals, ensure energy rates are equitable, and engage all voices in the process.

Please join me in voting for Linn Brooks!

Sarah Smith Hymes

Avon