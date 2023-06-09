Letter: Linn Brooks for Holy Cross Energy board

Holy Cross Energy members have a critical but easy decision to make in their choice of a Northern District director. A careful read of the impressive bios and statements of the candidates will reveal Linn Brooks as the top, outstanding choice.

I have known Linn Brooks for more than 20 years as a leader, visionary, problem-solver, and successful manager, all essential qualities for the Holy Cross Energy board. Linn was the general manager of two growing water and sanitation districts for 11 years, leading each through challenging legal, regulatory, personnel, environmental and fiscal changes, all requisite experiences for the Holy Cross Energy board. While leading these Eagle County water boards, Linn successfully created a culture of consistent, meaningful, cost-effective customer service as her priority, a hallmark of Holy Cross Energy’s mission.

Linn Brooks has experience working for and with, as well as leading, a board of directors. Linn successfully fostered close, working relationships with the changing directors of her two elected boards during her 11 years as GM. In her final four years at the water districts, Linn was elected president of the extremely diverse and influential Colorado Water Congress, a statewide board of water users and water interests, further qualifying her to successfully contribute as a Holy Cross Energy director.

Additionally, Linn’s extensive leadership background in water provides her with a unique understanding of the critical water-energy nexus faced by all energy utilities.

Holy Cross Energy faces remarkably similar challenges to those successfully navigated by Linn Brooks as a professional: environmental, regulatory, structural rate changes, aging infrastructure, communications, customer service, emissions reduction, housing and staffing. Linn’s professional background and experience are a made-to-order fit to contribute from the first day following her election to Holy Cross Energy’s board. Do not delay, vote your Holy Cross ballot now starting with an enthusiastic endorsement of Linn Brooks.

Chris Treese

Glenwood Springs