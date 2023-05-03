Letter: Linn Brooks for Holy Cross Energy board

I’ve known and worked with Linn Brooks for a long time, from her days in the Eagle Valley with a private engineering firm and then all through her long tenure at Eagle River Water and Sanitation District. She has the integrity, experience and management skills that a Holy Cross Energy Board member needs. Linn knows well and has worked tirelessly through her tenure with ERW&SD on the challenges we face with water, energy and the climate crisis. She also knows the Northern District of Holy Cross Energy better than most.

I’ve studied the interviews and bios of the other candidates, and while there are some very good people in the running, I believe Linn is by far and away the best qualified for the job. She has my full support and I hope she will have yours.

Ken Neubecker

Glenwood Springs