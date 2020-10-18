Letter: Listen to the community, Forest Service

We are writing to add our voices to the growing chorus of community voices asking — nay begging — our U.S. Forest Service to listen to its constituents.

We are both regular users of the Berry Creek trail and would be devastated — along with many hundreds of other community members — if a year-round paved road were to be allowed.

We ask the Forest Service to reverse its draft decision because it flies in the face of overwhelming public sentiment and prioritizes development over protecting public lands and wildlife.

The U.S. Forest Service must choose the “No Action” alternative. That would be the only responsive — and appropriate — course of action.

Silvia and Alan Danson

Vail