Letter: Local business shout-out

A shout-out is owed to Dr. Paul Corcoran in Eagle Ranch who gives free dental cleanings at least once a year. His most recent free clinic, held on Friday, June 23, was advertised in the Vail Daily and the community responded well, according to what Dr. Corcoran told me.

There’s rarely enough publicity given to our locally-run businesses that give back to the local community as much as they do. In this instance, every Eagle Co resident can benefit from better oral hygiene and I applaud Dr. Corcoran and his staff to give as they do to make this happen.

In my view, businesses like Dr. Corcoran, Allied Moving Systems and countless others deserve Eagle County residents business knowing they give back as they do.

Mike Bach

Eagle