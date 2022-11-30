Letter: Local musicians need our support!

What up neighbors, friends, J-1s, ski-bums, second-home owners, Texans and overworked industry folks! I’m writing to let you all know that next weekend something very special is going to happen that has never ever happened before ever on Earth or anywhere else in the universe that I’m aware of ever. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Vail Valley rock legends The Runaway Grooms are performing at 10 Mile Music Hall with support from Vail-Valley based bluegrass group Danger Mountain for the Official Unofficial Winter Send-off Concert and what is sure to be the last best show of 2022.

Now I know some of you may be thinking, “Hey Arthur, didn’t you write a letter to this very newspaper back in June of this year telling everyone not to go see Danger Mountain?” Answer: No. That was definitely someone else pretending to be me. The truth is, now more than ever local musicians like The Runaway Grooms and Danger Mountain need your support, just as much as you need soulful, shreddy, mind-melting music to get through your daily life, and the best way to do that is by buying a ticket and coming out on Saturday, Dec. 10, to 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco.

This is the great issue of our generation, and we all have the opportunity to make a big difference. There really is no excuse not to be there. “Oh, but I have to watch the kids!” Support the local economy and hire a babysitter. “Oh but I have to work on Saturday, Dec. 10.” Quit your job! One perk of the staffing shortage is they’ll definitely hire you back, probably at higher pay because you showed great leadership qualities in standing up for what you believe in and making a difference in the community.

Do the right thing. Help make the world a better place. Come to 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco next Saturday and see two amazing local bands tear up the stage for the last best concert of all time this year.

P.S. Bring back Big Buck Hunter, pool tables and foosball to The George.

Arthur Wessel

Eagle