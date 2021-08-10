Letter: Local resources for brain injury survivors, caregivers

In response to your recent article about Audrey McNealy of the Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado, we are writing to provide additional information about resources in Eagle County for those in our community who have suffered a brain injury.

Annie Uyehara, in her Valley Life for All column, described Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado and some of the programs offered to all Colorado residents who have survived a brain injury.

However, a few very valuable resources that are available to our community were not included. There are two brain injury support groups, Heads Up for Hope and Eagle County Brain Injury Support Group.

These support groups are led by survivors of brain injuries, their caregivers and health professionals. The support groups offer meetings, social gatherings and special events on a regular basis to all members and their families. The support group meeting provides a safe, supportive, “trigger free” environment that allows for sharing personal experiences, obstacles, treatments, and resources with others on the same path, to assist with engaging in life. The meetings are open to all survivors of a brain injury and their caregivers. All discussions in the meetings are confidential.

Thank you for helping to bring awareness to the unseen disability, brain injuries. The survivors and their caregivers are challenged daily in a variety of ways while working to resume their lives in as normal a fashion as possible. Community-based support groups offer tools and suggestions, in a non judgmental environment while sharing challenges, frustrations and celebrations. Additional information is available at HeadsUpForHope.org .

Leslie Davis, Steve Lucido, Heidi Press, DPS,OTR/L, Diane Smooke, Elizabeth Sullivan

Leadership team, Heads Up for Hope