Letter: Local stores neglectful in enforcing masks

I have recently traveled to the valley and plan to be here for several months this summer. I am really appalled by how many people I encounter in stores who are not wearing masks, nor is there any enforcement by store owners of this. These individuals are endangering us all.

Stores need to post one employee at their entrances to insist that patrons wear a mask. If people get used to being denied entry, they hopefully will begin to comply with this important, necessary measure if we are to control the pandemic.

Andrea Klein

Edwards