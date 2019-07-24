Letter: Looking for shredders, rippers for study

Do you consider yourself a shredder on the slopes? Do you want a free DXA scan? Are you interested in research? I’m conducting a research study looking at the effect of freestyle skiing on bone mineral density at the Anschutz medical campus in Aurora and need participants. If you’re a healthy, high-level skier or snowboarder between the ages of 18-35 please contact me, and I will provide additional study details. You can call me at 970-315-2256 or email me at ilona.schwarz@cuanschutz.edu.

Ilona Schwarz

Aurora