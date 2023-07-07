Letter: Loving well

Apparent Eagle County cultural consensus seems to equate loving another human with unquestioning acceptance and affirmation.

Nowhere is this more obvious than during June, “Pride Month.” Recently the pendulum has swung hard: from tolerance, to acceptance, to celebration, and finally, promotion. To adequately love someone appears to now require active and continual promotion of an individual’s most intimate activities. Choosing silence, posing questions, or resisting sexual proclivities earns a person the label of “hateful” or “bigoted,” but rarely the label of “loving.”

What does it mean to truly love?

The great Inigo Montoya (Think: “Princess Bride”) said, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

I challenge our community to consider that in a commendable effort to love all, we have overlooked a portion of what “love” really means and requires.

Support Local Journalism Donate



As a mother, I love my four children. While this includes precious, eye-brimming and heart-filling moments, parenting is frequently an exercise in the less fun, but necessary, aspects of love:

Intervening to deter harm, no matter the response

Challenging feelings that aren’t grounded in truth

Considering long-term and irreversible consequences, overriding short-term preferences

Considering the realities (and often discomforts) of a parent’s love, could we conceivably love one another as a community while strongly disagreeing? Could love be the driving force that counters feelings with observable realities? Is it possible that love foresees and resists behavior that perpetuates harm? Can something be loving that doesn’t feel good?

I suggest that sometimes the most loving thing is the most difficult at the time. A commitment to love and truth is essential. The best things in life are rarely the easiest.

Love well, Eagle County.

Heather Bergquist

Gypsum