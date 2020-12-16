Letter: Magic of Lights Vail is a wow
If you want to have a magical Christmas experience, definitely buy a ticket to Magic of Lights in Vail. It’s a fairyland of an array of colors and displays. We had a 5 p.m. entry and oohed and ahhed our way through the paths set up in the Ford Park Lower Bench area, including the Betty Ford Gardens.
It felt very safe and the team did a wonderful job clearing the pathways of snow and ice. Don’t miss it! You will not be disappointed. Thank you, Vail Valley Foundation and the Town of Vail, for this presentation.
Joyce Chizmadia
Eagle
