Letter: Many thanks to the Vail Health Foundation for support of local veterans

This Christmas, the generous folks at the Vail Health Foundation supplied generous gifts to eight deserving veterans in the valley. The holidays can be difficult times to muster through, and all these veterans needed a pat on the back and a "thank you for your service." These gifts did just that and made the holiday so much more meaningful for them. The veterans had all served in combat in Korea or Vietnam or in the current conflicts in the Middle East.

We live in an amazing community, and acts of thoughtfulness like this prove it so. Happy New Year to everyone, and may it be a year of health and peace!

With deep gratitude,

Pat Hammon

Eagle County veteran service officer