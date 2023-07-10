Letter: Many thanks to Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise program

A parade of dresses made from newspapers. A third grader holds a guitar for the first time. Math games excite fifth graders about class tomorrow. A new recipe is served to parents by their middle schooler. A bow and an arrow give kids a target on a warm day. Soccer in a gym builds a team on a chilly day. A dance lets a child know he can do anything.

These are but snapshots of afterschool every day with YouthPower365, fueled by our staff, teachers, and coaches. Through our programs across the valley, students reach their full potential.

YouthPower365 cannot impact hundreds of youths without the support of our partners.

As part of Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise of bringing together mountain communities, YouthPower365 would like to thank Vail Resorts’ Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Mountain for their ongoing contributions to these magical moments of programs like The CLUB (Community Lifting Up Boys), Girl PowHER, PwrHrs, Afterschool Explorers and AmeriCorps Peak Pathfinders.

From early childhood to college and career, YouthPower365 — a project of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation — inspires, educates, and empowers youth and families. We are grateful to Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Mountain for helping make our mission possible.

But do not just take it from me, take it from our kiddos in our middle school Afterschool Explorers program:

“Thank you for donating time and money to allow us to come out here and try new things and disconnect from a busy world,” said one student.

“I am so incredibly thankful to those helping these adventures happen,” added another student. “I wouldn’t have experienced so many amazing things without you.”

Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise Foundation is how the company embodies its foundational value to do good. By supporting the health of our communities through local grants and employee volunteering, EpicPromise helps create a more promising future for generations to come.

Sara Amberg

Executive Director, YouthPower365