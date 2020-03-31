Letter: Maren for Eagle

Thank you to everyone who is running for elected office in Gypsum, Minturn and Eagle in the spring elections. Today more than ever, our communities and special districts require strong citizen governance, vision, and fiduciary oversight in order to provide the highest level of service to our citizens. Most especially, we need leadership and vision.

It is with that in mind that I encourage Eagle voters to support the candidacy of Maren Cerimele for Trustee in the upcoming election. Eagle is fortunate to have numerous capable candidates, yet Maren stands out. Maren’s career has been spent in service to Eagle County through her roles with numerous nonprofits and working closely with our business community at Vail Valley Partnership. She is keenly aware and uniquely positioned to bring a balanced view of sustainability to the board table — and not just environmental sustainability, but also social and economic sustainability.

Maren is a true community champion and a leader among leaders. She has volunteered in service to the community through diverse groups including Walking Mountains Science Center, Eagle County Gives, Better Business Bureau, and Children’s Garden of Learning. Our towns need thoughtful, passionate, visionary, and collaborative leaders; Maren Cerimele fits the bill and will be an excellent representative as an elected official.

Eagle residents are fortunate to have a number of strong candidates for office — led by Maren Cerimele. You can learn more at https://www.facebook.com/maren2020. Thank you to ALL the candidates in all our towns and I encourage you to vote for Maren in the April 7 election.

Chris Romer

EagleVail