Letter: Marianne Virgili for CMC board

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters across the Colorado Mountain College District will elect the board of trustees from five districts. I urge you to vote for Marianne Virgili for District 2 (Eastern Garfield County).

After three decades as an effective community leader as head of the chamber of commerce in Glenwood Springs, Marianne understands small-town values, challenges and opportunities. A proven negotiator, she knows how to engage people and diverse community groups through collaboration.

She led 12 ballot initiatives that built bridges, roads, trails and supported the arts, quality of life and education. She marketed Glenwood Springs to become one of the top tourist destinations in Colorado. Governors Ritter, Hickenlooper and Polis each appointed her to state commissions to represent the Western Slope.

But not only did Marianne work for her community and region, she has been advocating for CMC for 30 years. She lobbied at the state Capitol for the college’s ability to offer four-year degrees in 2010. Last year she successfully challenged the Gallagher Amendment by chairing the 7D For CMC Campaign. That effort allowed CMC to retain taxes that would have otherwise been lost and helped keep tuition affordable. Currently, I work with Marianne on the CMC Foundation board where our donors serve students by raising money for scholarships and facilities.

Marianne’s vision for CMC is simple: affordable education, workforce training and lifelong learning. I sit on the Colorado Mountain College Foundation board, and if you believe in these things as I do, please vote for a visionary and proven leader to govern Colorado Mountain College. Marianne sees the big picture and will help ensure our college continues to thrive and serve our communities in the years ahead.

Please cast your ballot Nov. 5 for Marianne Virgili, a proven leader.

Elaine Kelton, vice-chair, Colorado Mountain College Foundation