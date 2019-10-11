Letter: Mary Nell Axelson for CMC board

Colorado Mountain College needs trustees with integrity, brains, and vision. As a tax-subsidized government institution, trustees must be accessible, listen to the comments of the community, and understand fiscal responsibility.

The experienced candidate to elect as the next Colorado Mountain College trustee is Mary Nell Axelson. She has decades of experience as a full-time professor to CMC students, teaching history, education, and developmental studies. Mary mentored, advised, and taught students, with each student’s personal success her goal. She advocated for CMC faculty and instructors, both as the president of the CMC Senate Faculty and her other roles for all the campuses in the six-county CMC region.

Mary walks the talk for education. Before and after her retirement she continued to teach as an adjunct. Growth through learning has been her unwavering commitment. It’s important that CMC and its curriculum serve the constantly evolving civic, social, religious, and vocational needs of our mountain region and its daughters and sons. By its actions, the board of trustees must emphasize a commitment to the students and the academic opportunities they deserve and desire. CMC’s overall budget must aim to support the classroom, and rigorous financial oversight is crucial as CMC faces the challenges of expansion.

Thank you to all the residents of CMC counties who elected me for two terms as CMC trustee. I am honored by your trust in making me your voice for your community college. Mary is fiscally conservative and will respect the citizens’ tax support, keeping CMC strong.

Kathy Goudy

Carbondale