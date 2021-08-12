Letter: Wearing a mask is a small compromise

I am writing in response to recent comments from parents on Facebook and in the Vail Daily commending the school district for not requiring students to wear masks heading into the school year, on the basis that this will allow students to breathe. I do understand that there are challenges with mask wearing — students and teachers don’t get to see each other’s faces and read facial expressions and emotions. Masks may exacerbate acne. They fog your glasses if you wear them.

But they certainly don’t keep students from breathing. Nor do they keep the many service workers, including grocery store clerks, paramedics, police, firefighters and doctors from breathing. These noble people who have kept our economy going, kept us fed, kept us safe, have worn masks all along, for their benefit, and for those who are more vulnerable.

Things more uncomfortable than wearing a mask: gasping for air, coughing up blood, permanent lung damage, a ventilator, medical debt, burying someone you love, harming a stranger or someone you love, dying prematurely. This is a real illness. If you don’t believe this, I implore you to speak to one of the many health care workers who have been traumatized by having to intubate people, watching them struggle to breath, and sometimes watching them die.

Please trust the district to follow state and federal recommendations and require mask wearing if it becomes necessary. With the delta variant raging, and spreading through Colorado and Eagle County, we will be fortunate if our students get to go back to school 5 days a week as planned. Mask wearing would be a small compromise if it allows us to have our students in school full time again.

Pavan Krueger

Avon