Letter: Masking on gondolas

I’ve been checking Vail Resorts’ website and reading the Vail Daily, hoping for the news that Vail Mountain has finally decided to require masks on its two gondolas, especially since the Eagle County public health order Dec. 22 that requires masks once again be worn in enclosed spaces.

In spite of the difficulties retaining enough employees — due to COVID-19, lack of housing and the high cost of housing — Vail Resorts has inexplicably decided not to protect customers or employees with a mask order for gondolas. This, despite the fact that the highly transmissible omicron variant is filling hospitals around the country and driving record case counts in Eagle County.

Since most skiers/riders access the mountain by gondola and then ride chairs all day, how much of an inconvenience is it to don a mask for the gondola ride? In lieu of a mask requirement, Vail Resorts could have “masked” and “unmasked lines” in place of the “groups” and “singles or doubles” lines at the gondolas. At least this would give masked riders a fighting chance to avoid Omicron.

Susan Gadberry

Vail