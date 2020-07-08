Letter: Masks are essential to get us back to school

We are weeks away from the start of the school year. I teach sixth-grade science at Berry Creek Middle School and, like many teachers, I am excited and a bit anxious to get back to school. So, to make sure we have a safe beginning to our school year it is important for parents to begin to teach their children to wear masks. Masks will be required as they head back to school this August so don’t wait. Begin now!

Before school begins make sure your child knows the correct way to wear a mask. The mask should cover both their nose and mouth. Since kids are always watching, I would like to remind parents that they play a huge role in their child’s belief about the importance of wearing a mask. Parents make sure you are setting an example and are wearing a mask, not complaining about it, or saying things that may sound negative about wearing masks. Along with masks, hygiene, like washing hands, is also critical. Make it a routine at home, something expected from them. The more they do it at home, the more they’ll get used to doing it outside the house as well.

Let’s work together as a school community to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and have a safe 2020-2021 school year.

Todd Huck

