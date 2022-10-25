Letter: Matt Solomon continues to mislead

I admit that I am one of the people who reached out to the Vail Daily about Matt Solomon’s advertorials — not to stifle his “free speech,” but to hold him and the paper accountable to facts.

In Solomon’s Sept. 23 advertorial, he claims that the Colorado Option is “unsuccessful,” which is impossible since it doesn’t even take effect until Jan. 1, 2023. On Sept. 30, he incorrectly stated that Rep. Dylan Roberts co-sponsored a bill he didn’t and grossly misrepresented the facts behind a Misdemeanor Reform bill that had bipartisan sponsorship, the support of 21 of Colorado’s 22 district attorneys, and passed the state Senate 35-0.

Solomon’s most recent advertorial contains more lies. Rep. Roberts only solely owns one property, his condo in Avon, which has been his primary residence for years and he used to rent it out from time to time when he was out of town under a short-term rental license. There are three properties placed in trust with Rep. Roberts and his siblings — his father’s office, the primary residence of his aunt and uncle, and a vacant lot — none of which are STRs. All of this is verifiable in an updated Personal Financial Disclosure Statement filed on Oct. 3, 2022.

It is laughable that Solomon is whining about “an increasing volume of inaccurate, if not downright misleading information” being published about him when he is literally guilty of spreading lies about Rep. Roberts in public forums and advertorials. And while the negative claims about Solomon have been made by “soft-side” groups, not by Rep. Roberts, Solomon cannot say the same. I find it disheartening that the Vail Daily doesn’t seem to care about upholding the truth since the publisher replied to me that it is “impossible (for them) to fact check every claim” made in a paid political advertisement. I expect better from politicians and my newspaper.

Jennifer Filipowski, Chair, Eagle County Democrats

Eagle