Letter: Matt Solomon understands the needs of Colorado

Attending the Moving Mountains Eagle County Candidate forum on Aug. 18 was truly a refreshing treat. The candidates who chose to attend and participate did an outstanding job. They were informative, civil and relaxed.

Kudos to Meghan Lukens, candidate for Colorado House District 26, who had to fill the entire candidate time slot fielding questions from the gracious, interesting moderator Kevin Brubeck. Meghan had the floor to herself as her Republican opponent, Savannah Wolfson, chose not to participate.

While Meghan rose to the occasion, I would like to see her tighten her positions and relate them to the job at hand as a legislator. Dylan Roberts also appeared to be a bit vague, not quite explaining what his specific roles were in various bills passed. As a seasoned politician having served House District 26 since 2017, he could have been more specific about what he actually has accomplished.

Matt Solomon on the other hand, being new to the arena, seemed more direct about his goals as a potential state senator. His expansive private sector experience, entrepreneurial experience and two elected terms as a member of the Eagle Town Board are well aligned to his goals and were communicated as such. Matt was very clear about creating solutions and bridging the gap between party lines for the betterment of the people of Colorado. Well done!

Roberts appears to be a nice young man, even-keeled but admittedly lacks ever having a job in the private sector. Do we really need a career politician in the making towing the party line without exercising original thought, judgment, or critical analysis?

Let’s vote for someone who understands the needs of Colorado and has experience in finding creative, workable solutions. I am not interested in aspiring career politicians such as Roberts, as nice as he may be. Vote for Matt Solomon for Senate District 8!

Susie Cunningham

Vail