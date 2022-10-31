Letter: Matt Solomon will bring Western Slope values to the Capitol

We are in the midst of an election to determine the direction of the state of Colorado for the next four years. Rep. Dylan Roberts has had years in office to effect change in a positive direction. Our way of life under majority Democratic leadership — in the state House, Senate and governor’s office — is not near what has been promised. Are you better off now than four years ago? Has the leadership done anything that significantly bettered your life? Are we really ready to reinstate a career politician?

It is time for a change. Matt Solomon has the drive, energy, knowledge, and desire to represent District 8 in a new and better direction than the tired old promises that seem to slip by the wayside with the current House and Senate leadership. Please join us in voting for Matt Solomon for Senate District 8. He knows that the Senate needs leadership that will act with honor, integrity, transparency, and truth. He will honor the Constitution and will bring Western Slope values to the state house overrun with Front Range majority. Please cast your vote to effect positive change with Matt Solomon.

Walt Olsen, Corkie Ramey

Gypsum