Letter: Matt Solomon’s column of nonsense

The Daily published a column by Rep. Dylan Roberts’ opponent in the State Senate District 8 race, Matt Solomon.

It’s loaded with insinuations about Roberts’ character and filled with rhetoric and preposterous pledges.

Candidate Solomon, please point to the “lies being slung this cycle” you imply are Roberts’. And where he is “smearing your reputation”. Show where “(your) opponent has already gone negative.”

(Note: there are no examples.)

You say “Voters … are able to see past the rhetoric and lies being slung this cycle.”

From you, we hear a time-worn favorite: “I believe individual freedom, personal safety and fiscal responsibility are important to all of us.”

You claim: “I will work to lessen inflation and the high cost of living that we are facing.”

And, “I will work to lower the rising cost of energy and fuel prices.”

Moving beyond rhetoric, how can a state senator impact inflation, the cost of living and fuel prices which are the result of federal policy, market forces, and a national economy? What legislation would you propose?

Incidentally, Roberts was the prime sponsor of 97 bills that became law . 99% of those bills received bipartisan support.

You want to be the “bridge” that connects the urban-rural divide. Eagle’s mayor remarked about your tenure on the Eagle Town Council that you created many unyielding “six-to-one votes.” That’s not a description of bipartisanship.

Dylan Roberts is an effective, proven leader for rural Colorado and is the best candidate to serve State Senate District 8.

Joy Harrison

Eagle