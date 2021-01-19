Letter: Mazzuca column got it right

Butch Mazzuca wrote a succinct column about the First amendment. Clearly, we are leaning away from the original intent. We cannot become complacent and begin thinking in socialstic or marxist thinking.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who Mazzuca quotes, is an Austrian immigrant to America, and fails to remember the egregious horror of Hitler and the Nazis and, as Mazzuca states, is more than a fool to equate such. His family was present in that time.

May I suggest reading a book by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright: “Fascism: A Warning.“ It was a New York Times bestseller. If nothing else, read Mazucca from Monday.

Corkie Ramey

Gypsum