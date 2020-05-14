Letter: Mazzuca column has no relation to real life

I found Butch Mazzuca’s latest opinion piece in the Vail Daily a very annoying piece of crude propaganda. For the record, I’m a registered independent who has voted for both Democrats and Republicans in the past.

Mazzuca equates Nazism and communism to left-leaning governments that come for your “liberties.” To do that is either ignorant or in bad faith. Both regimes were dictatorships — one from the right and the other from the left — and we have plenty of examples of that around the world these days. No democratic country sends the police in the middle of the night to arrest you!

Fortunately, we live in a democracy here, with one party putting more emphasis on the term “liberty” and the other party on the term “justice.”

Liberty does not mean I can do whatever I want — that’s anarchy or prevarication. Justice does not mean I’m entitled to something just because I’m in need or too weak.

However, one of these principles can’t exist without the other. No liberty is real without justice and vice versa.

Now it’s true that the Democrats are accepting “justice” at the expense of some “liberty” but what Mazzuca is implying in his essay has no relation to real life and is just journalistic terrorism.

Piero Costa

Vail