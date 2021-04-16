Letter: Mazzuca is out of touch

Over the years, I have read Butch Mazzuca’s Vail Daily columns with an open mind, even though he is frequently out on a “reality limb” for the sheer comic relief. However, his recent column “Matters of common sense” goes too far.

In particular, part of the column compares the Democratic Party’s obsession with race to the ideology of (Nazi) Germany in the 1930s and 1940s. His specific use of the name of Joseph Goebbels (who advocated for the extermination of the Jews in WWII) in comparing our discussion of the current racial inequities happening in this country has no connection to reality. In fact, it is the most heinous twisting of the current race situation in this country I have come across in a long time.

We are not getting a true perspective of the right in this country in Mazzuca’s commentary but rather a perspective that is the worst of that particular political spectrum. In fact, I would venture to say that he has not represented the right at all. I would like to see a commentator that has a moral core and some connection to reality.

The Vail Daily can do better!

Linda Davis

Edwards