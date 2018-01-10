Letter: Media underreported climate change last year; cover climate in 2018

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.

A new report, "Carbon Omission: How the Media Underreported Climate Change in 2017," (http://pubc.it/2lXlwq8) finds that the U.S. media has largely failed to connect the dots between our warming planet and extreme weather events.

Already in 2018, record cold and record snowfall, both consistent with our changing climate, have ravaged communities along the eastern seaboard. As evidence of our warming planet continues to amass, I urge you to report on the climate crisis with the quality and quantity it merits. Cover climate in 2018.

Thank you,

Shannon Daniel

Avon