Letter: Meghan Lukens for House District 26

Only a few weeks ago I had the chance to share coffee with Meghan Lukens, candidate for House District 26. I found her to be authentic, ambitious and selfless. We discussed ways that our education system can better support local kids. We discussed specific solutions to reduce the cost of health care for seniors. We discussed the daunting threats that climate change presents for mountain towns. When young political leaders run for office, they are asked to prepare confident solutions to the state’s myriad problems. Meghan has many of these solutions already and demonstrates a growth mindset when it comes to solving the next big challenge.

She also has a collaborative approach that brings good ideas to the surface. She has a natural “Captain Class” about her and will build strong teams for HD-26 and the state of Colorado. I believe her rural background and ability to work with all types of people will serve her well in Denver, fighting for the needs of HD-26. Who better to fight than a decorated hockey player? I encourage voters from Rio Blanco, Moffat, Routt and Eagle Counties to vote for Meghan Lukens.

Geoff Grimmer

Eagle