Letter: Meghan Lukens is the right leader for HD-26

While you may know Meghan Lukens as a candidate for the Colorado House of Representatives, I know her as a kind, empathetic, and intelligent teacher. Ms. Lukens has an exceptional ability to understand and teach history, its impacts, and how it affects our world today. After taking her World History class, her other students and I stopped viewing history as a series of isolated events and began to understand the complex cause-and-effect relationships that led to the world we have today.

This understanding of far-reaching impacts is vital to making effective policy and predicting what it will do for the people of Colorado. I believe she is the right candidate for House District 26. In addition to her intelligence, her ability to lead comes from her empathy and understanding, which were clearly demonstrated in her classroom. She clearly understood the emotions, motivations and struggles of every one of her students, and put in hours of her own time outside the classroom to address them, making every student feel capable and like they belonged.

Rather than being hindered by a class full of students with different political, economic and academic backgrounds, she used this diversity to spark discussion and build a deeper understanding of the content.

Our classroom functioned as a microcosm for HD-26, and Ms. Lukens proved that she can lead a diverse community empathetically and effectively. As a member of the Colorado House of Representatives, she will use this empathy to address everyone’s point of view, not just her own partisan agenda. She will put policy into place that benefits our entire community, and make sure everyone has a voice in the matter. My experience in her classroom has shown me that she truly cares about making Colorado a better place and has the skills and dedication to do it.

Thomas Cooper

Senior at Steamboat Springs High School