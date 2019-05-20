Letter: Michael Kaddatz for Holy Cross Energy board

How many of us take our electric utility for granted? I did, until recently when I noticed the Vail Daily coverage for the upcoming Holy Cross Energy election for the open position on board of directors.

I am voting for Michael Kaddatz, the candidate who has served executives, including board directors in the public and private sectors for 30 years, as they sought professional risk management guidance on strategy and policy. His clients included Duke Energy, Arizona Public Service, Electricities of North Carolina, Tacoma Public Utilities, Bonneville Power, Lower Colorado River Authority, TRICO Electric Cooperative and many other electric utilities.

He understands electric utilities’ business issues and has interacted with boards on such issues. This experience uniquely qualifies him for the Holy Cross Energy board. He is a retired professional available and committed to making a positive contribution to serving our community. I am voting for Michael Kaddatz.



John Thorse

Eagle