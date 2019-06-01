Letter: Michael Kaddatz for Holy Cross Energy Board

Four fine candidates are running for the Northern District Holy Cross Energy Board position. After studying their bios on the Holy Cross website, one stands out, Michael Kaddatz. His deep experience with electric utilities and boards tips the scale in his favor. What he has learned in his professional life puts him in the best position to hit the ground running for Holy Cross customers. From his bio you can see his commitment to the interests of his family and our community are aligned. Michael Kadditz presents a rare opportunity to add a director with skills extremely pertinent to the position. We will be gaining an excellent board member able to consider fairly and work for all who live in the Northern District of Holy Cross Energy. I have voted for Michael Kaddatz and recommend you consider doing so as well.

Jeanne Alexander

Eagle Ranch