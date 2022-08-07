Letter: Michael Norton’s opinion

I am writing to you to congratulate you and to thank you for publishing Michael Norton’s weekly column.

I look forward to reading Michael’s column each week, because he not only invites his readers to respectfully discuss topics, but also focuses on relaying a positive and encouraging message. I love when he illustrates a point using personal examples, especially examples that have tested his faith.

Yes, there are people who get offended at messages of public faith in God. I am not one of them. I applaud him and this paper for publishing a voice that sets a positive example of faith. There is enough negative noise out there; this one is unique and refreshing, and may even cause a non-believer to crave some of that confidence in faith that Michael Norton possesses.

Cristine Pasterchick

Manasquan, New Jersey