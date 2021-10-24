Letter: Middleton for Vail Town Council

I urge you to join me in voting for Kathryn Middleton for the Vail Town Council on Nov. 2.

Through church, our children’s shared interests in sports and, our mutual interests in cycling, Alpine skiing and Nordic skiing, I’ve known Kathryn for close to 30 years now.

When she owned and operated the Vail Nordic Center, Kathryn ran a good business working closely with visitors and locals alike. Navigating the nuances of keeping the golf course residents and their dogs happy when walking along the groomed trails and, at the same time, maintaining the integrity of the Nordic course, wasn’t always easy. Kathryn helped winter trail users from all areas appreciate each other’s experiences with verbal explanation, developing and grooming snowshoe trails and improving signage along the trails.

Kathryn can help move the needle by helping the town of Vail and Vail Resorts keep open lines of communication. Having lived in Vail for years, raising a child here, working on the front line with tourists in various retail venues and her training in sustainability, Kathryn has an excellent perspective on what it will take to keep Vail a world-class resort town. We have an amazing mountain and beautiful resources which are the reasons so many of us choose to live here. I believe it’s critical to have town council representation by those who can communicate effectively with Vail Resorts and work with VR to maintain, improve and ensure that our beautiful backyard does not become diluted and lessened but rather continues to set the bar for what a first-class ski area looks and feels like and the experiences our guests and locals enjoy.

Maintaining Vail’s high standards during these changing times takes smart leadership. Due to COVID-19 and the steady influx of tourists and visitors and people moving to our state, there’s no mistake we’re going through dramatic changes that are pushing our town and our recreational venues to a tipping point. Managing this increased level of use on our local mountain and surrounding areas, while keeping the integrity of our local ski history and recreational cultural is of the utmost importance to Kathryn. I know I speak for many Vail locals when I say it’s critical to our way of “mountain living” in this valley to maintain the quality of life we cherish. We need people like Kathryn who can make a difference communicating clearly and openly with local citizens, the Vail Town Council team, and Vail Resorts.

Kathryn’s a talented and gifted endurance athlete. For those who may not know, one of her (many) favorite pursuits in the springtime is to skin up 14ers and ski down. This takes training, planning, calculation and concentration. Kathryn will bring this preparation and laser focus to the Town Council, helping us navigate the challenges facing our town and our resort.

Shannon Armstrong Anderson

Vail