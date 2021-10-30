Letter: Middleton for Vail Town Council

I endorse Kathryn Middleton for Vail Town Council.

As a Vail resident for more than years, I have seen Vail grow in many different ways — some of those ways have been good, and some have been imperfect.

Kathryn Middleton’s character is strong and her commitment to Vail is unwavering. She has the experience of raising a family and working in Vail for her entire adult life. As such, she appreciates our mountain community for its environmental beauty and its strong community pride.

Kathryn wants a sustainable future for Vail with smart growth and a commitment to maintain our beloved mountain environment.

Kathryn will focus on communal solutions to preserve and enhance Vail’s cultural heritage, maintain our quality of life, and provide housing and job opportunities for the young families who will create the future of Vail.

I am proud to cast my vote for Kathryn Middleton, a woman for Vail.

Diane Boyer

Vail