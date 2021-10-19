Letter: Middleton for Vail Town Council

How I wish I could vote in the Vail Town Council election. If I could, I would for sure vote for Kathryn Middleton, a long-time resident, and supportive and involved community member. Kathryn and I serve together on the board of Mountain Valley Horse Rescue. What I can do is vouch for her integrity, commitment to issues she cares about, stepping up to meet critical needs and collaborative problem-solving. While Kathryn would be new to an elected position, she has the skill to dive in and do the research on issues — including listening to all perspectives — and to balance principles of sustainability with other key decision-making factors.

Yes, if I lived in Vail, Kathryn Middleton would have my vote for Town Council. I hope she has yours.

Cookie Murphy-Pettee

Gypsum