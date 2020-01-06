Letter: Mikaela headline missed the mark

I think you have done a disservice to Mikaela Shiffrin with the headline on the front page of the Sunday, Jan. 5 edition, regarding her second-place finish in Croatia. You emphasize her finish time behind the winner. A more appropriate and positive approach should have been to the effect that Mikaela Shiffrin skis to a podium finish once again.

This would have exemplified her extraordinary place in World Cup slalom racing and would have commended her for an unparalleled record . ..focusing not on the amount of time she was behind the winner but that she attained yet another podium. As her hometown paper, you should report her accomplishments with a more positive slant.

Greer and Jack Gardner

Avon

