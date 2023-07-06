Letter: Mindless filler from Carnes

Does Ogden Newspapers (the relatively new owner of the Vail Daily) have any idea what’s happening with their local, community newspaper here in the valley?

We are still forced to endure the sick, ignorant, misogynist ramblings of Richard Carnes who in the same column said that “every person here has been free to choose Vail as a location to celebrate our nation’s bloody separation from England (which Braveheart failed at miserably, I might add)” and called two women who happen to be representatives and leaders in our country, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, white trash.

I’ve done some research and can’t find any real accomplishments in life by Carnes or purpose in life other than providing mindless filler for a fledgling community newspaper. Obviously, it came as no surprise that Carnes foolishly described the movie Braveheart as a story of the American Revolution. Someone please let poor Richard know that “Braveheart” chronicled Sir William Wallace’s leadership of Scots and their fight in the First War of Scottish Independence against King Edward I of England.

Happy Fourth of July. Let’s hope the country can be better than Carnes.

Michael E. Wheeler

Eagle