Letter: MIRA Bus makes a difference in our community

My name is Ximena Avila, and I’m a student at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. I’m currently working toward my bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Management. This fall semester, my class Leadership, Ethics and Social Responsibility encouraged me to participate in a community engagement experience. I chose to participate on the Mobile Intercultural Resources Alliance Bus as my community engagement. The MIRA bus brings resources to Eagle County’s underserved communities.

MIRA was created with the purpose of introducing a mobile resources center to meet communities where they are. MIRA was launched four years ago and since then has been collaborating with many other organizations to bring much-needed resources to community members who need them. Examples of these resources are basic health education and screenings, application support for public assistance programs, food resources, workforce development, early-childhood education coordination and physical activity programming.

MIRA travels throughout the valley and makes an effort to be stationed in the most underserved communities in each town, across the Eagle Valley. Organizations that MIRA collaborates with are Vail Health, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Economic Services (Medicaid and Snaps) and the Community Market.

Many community members have found MIRA incredibly helpful and necessary. I really enjoyed my service learning project. My main role in MIRA was to inform the community about where MIRA was going to be on a certain day, what time, and what services would be offered. I did this by using my technology skills, organizational skills, and bilingual skills, to schedule postings on Facebook for every day that MIRA was available. MIRA is an incredibly valuable organization in our valley and deserves more recognition.

Ximena Avila

Gypsum