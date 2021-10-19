Letter: Missing the old ski swap

I was so disappointed when I went to your ski swap this year. Like too many other ski towns, your swap has become a retail store.

Just a few years ago, I was so pleasantly surprised at the sale and how much used equipment there was. So this year, I brought four friends and talked up how it was going to be great. As soon as we stepped in the door, we knew it was different. Granted, the new stuff was on sale, but ski swaps use to be for people to pass on what they weren’t using any more, and pick up something new to them. A way of recycling ski equipment, now it’s pretty much just a store. Like the saying goes, “I miss the old days.“

John Korrie

Glenwood Springs