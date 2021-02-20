Letter: Missing the Vail Daily comments

I’ve noticed, in the recent days, that the online version of Vail Daily does not offer, to the readers, the opportunity to comment on the various articles.

I’m missing that. It was one of the most entertaining part of the paper.

It was also an education on the sad status of our country.

The debates between readers, almost always partisan, were spirited, some time to a fault. They represented, however, a microcosm of the way politics is played these days and therefore an interesting reading.

I hope you’ll bring back this feature of your paper some time soon.

Piero Costa