Letter: Money for Hahnewald Barn in Avon could be spent elsewhere

Please join us in voting “no” to stop town funds from being spent on the Hahnewald Barn.

We have lived in Avon and worked in Beaver Creek since 2006 and have seen many poor spending decisions by the Avon Town Council in that time. The council’s decision to spend $1,600,000 to move the barn to the old town hall site just adds to the list. And, this is only the start of the spending. It commits the taxpayers to millions of additional dollars to turn the barn into a usable structure.

There are many higher priority needs for the town, including transportation improvements, rec center upgrades and workforce housing. Spending on a barn project takes away from all of these. In addition, moving the barn onto the old town hall site greatly limits what the town can do with one of our most valuable properties.