Letter: Money won’t save us from climate crisis

If you are an evangelical male, you may not want to read this. If you support Trump only because you think he will keep money in your pocket, you may not want to read this.

For others, I’d like to give two quotes: Trump: “Climate change is a hoax.”

Greta Thunberg: “Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We’re in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.”

Believe it or not, money is not going to protect anyone from the climate crisis. The richer will have a cushion for a while; the poorer are feeling it all around the world already.

I know intelligent, thoughtful Republicans, right here in Eagle, who are obviously fed up with this lawless president and our do-nothing Senate, but there are so many others who are enabling and normalizing criminal activity. Not only is ignoring the climate crisis criminal, but this president now stands, very credibly, accused of bribery, fraud, extortion, and assault. And they still rush to his defense.

It seems that we are increasingly being ruled by a minority — mostly male, and to a large extent, evangelical. They support Trump because he is anti-any sort of human diversity, anti-women’s rights, as ignorant of science and the climate crisis as they are, or think moneymaking is the only virtue.

Are we risking the loss of whatever strength and decency that we, and by extension, our republic, still possesses? The answer to this will be in the 2020 elections. There is not a single Democrat running for the presidency who would not make a better leader than Trump.

I hope you were renewed by a good holiday season. And now, if there ever was a time to become politically active, this year is it.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle