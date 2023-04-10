Letter: More gun laws won’t stop murder

Jay Wissot has written a typical liberal, lack-of-logic column. He correctly pointed out that there are laws against drinking and driving, however, that has not stopped drinking and driving and taking lives. He is also correct that we have laws that restrict the selling and use of illegal drugs. However, that has not stopped the illegal sale and use of illegal drugs (think fentanyl) from taking lives.

What Wissot fails to acknowledge is that there are many laws that restrict who, what and when individuals are allowed to possess firearms. Murder is illegal and has been for thousands of years, but that has not stopped murder. Murder existed well before firearms existed. If you think that more laws will change the world, then you are delusional.

John King

Eagle