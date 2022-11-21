Letter: Mountain golf at its level best

Waking up on this sunny, beautiful, crisp, mid-November, Sunday morning, I find myself looking out over a snow-covered 14th fairway. As I do, a slight feeling of sadness overcomes me. Seeing another amazing golf season coming to an end in this wonderful Vail Valley is never easy. Even if the consolation is lifts turning at two world-class ski resorts.

As with the challenge of skiing or riding is just you and the mountain, golf’s challenge pits you against the course. And in this amazing valley of ours, we are blessed with a plethora of renowned courses, all nestled in the picturesque Rocky Mountains of this beloved valley. Most of these courses however are private. And though my dreams of playing Spring Creek or Red Sky Ranch regularly, almost surely will never come to fruition, I am thrilled, honored, and blessed to have the privilege of playing like a member whenever I play at the Eagle Ranch Golf Club. From the massive trap on No. 4 to the drop-off fairway of No. 13, this is the perfect mountain course.

This Arnold Palmer Signature Design Course is without a doubt the best public course in the Vail Valley. It offers a fun, challenging layout with wonderful views. And it gets progressively harder with every hole. (I celebrated for a week when I finally pared the deceitful No. 17.) This par-72 course can play easily for the very talented. However, it punishes lazy and less than straight play. And the four par 3s will make or break your ego. Especially dreaded No. 11, which is flanked by sand on the left and a steep drop to the creek on the right. I recommend using the fairway on this one.

Palmer, who famously stormed back to win the 1960 US Open at Cherry Hills Country Club on the Front Range, was very proud of this course. Unverified rumors say, one day shortly after the course opened, Arnie spent an entire day sitting on the hillside at No. 12. Drinking his signature iced tea and lemonade, he watched golfer after golfer struggle to make the green. Prompting him to relocate the green to the opposite side of the creek, however, he insisted the original green remain. Most believe this was because Palmer wanted to maintain the integrity of his original design. One, with a few tweaks — such as the alternate green on No. 12 or sand in front of the 14th green — offers a fairly difficult mountain course. Perfect for a Colorado ProAm. (Quick, someone call Elway or Manning and make this happen!)

This year was the third straight year my final round at Eagle Ranch was played the month of Thanksgiving — something for which I most certainly will continue to give thanks. This is a course that offers golfers all the joys one could hope for playing mountain golf. This is a prestigious public course with a whiskey and cigar flavor, at a blue-collar price point. So to the folks at the Eagle Ranch Golf Club, I say bravo! And I’ll see you in the spring.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Dan Futa

Avon