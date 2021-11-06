Letter: Mountain Rec should still create all-access pass

I’m reading that the voters rejected the tax increase for Mountain Recreation, which I believe was a good decision for now. However, I believe Mountain Rec should create an all access community pass regardless of this vote. I believe it will increase their membership, which in turn will provide them with some of the money they are seeking to do improvements. Maybe in the future they can partner with the Avon Recreation Center to create an all-valley recreation pass that will benefit residents up and down the valley corridor.

How cool would it be to visit friends in Gypsum or Eagle at the pool then head to Edwards for a workout and on to Avon for a birthday party???

I believe simple things like this can help create access for all our residents. Just a thought.

Joe Shankland

Edwards