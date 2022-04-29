Letter: Mountain Rec tax is bad for workers and skaters

Mountain Recreation is asking taxpayers to fund $40 million in projects. Look at the facts and what’s really being planned.

All the new facilities will take additional employees to operate.

This tax increase will further raise housing costs, making it even harder to find enough employees.

Other area facilities have shortened hours or cut back on programming because of the employee shortage.

Most people’s property values are going to increase for taxes in 2024.

The cost of living here is continuing to rise.

We are seeing record inflation right now.

When Mountain Rec last built facilities in Eagle and Gypsum, the towns agreed to share the costs.

This was codified in IGAs that required shared funding of deficits and capital repairs.

Non-Eagle residents will pay the bulk of cost for a new fitness center in Eagle and for repairs to the existing pool that Eagle agreed to share.

Of this new funding request, $35 million (58%) of the $60 million Mountain Rec is seeking to raise — with an additional $20 million coming from alternative funding streams — is going to facility upgrades in Eagle.

Eagle is only committing $3 million over 20 years, $150,000/year, cancellable in any year.

This $36 million does not include new ice in Eagle.

Only after receiving last second complaints, did Mountain Rec officials begin to discuss this need.

They have allocated $500,000 from contingency funds to site planning/surveying and minor dirt work.

All funding needed to build a rink will need to be raised by user groups or tax increases.

Any potential new ice is years away.

Mountain Rec needs to step back and evaluate what the district needs and the best methods to achieve it. This rushed vote is not the answer.

Kris Miller

Edwards